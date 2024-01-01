rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9851188
Specimens of Penmanship after Jan van de Velde and other Calligraphy Books by Conrad Baumann. Original public domain image…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Specimens of Penmanship after Jan van de Velde and other Calligraphy Books by Conrad Baumann. Original public domain image from The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
9851188

View CC0 License

Specimens of Penmanship after Jan van de Velde and other Calligraphy Books by Conrad Baumann. Original public domain image from The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More