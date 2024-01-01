rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9851260
Lawn tennis. Original public domain image from Library of Congress (1887). Original public domain image from Library of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Lawn tennis. Original public domain image from Library of Congress (1887). Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
9851260

View CC0 License

Lawn tennis. Original public domain image from Library of Congress (1887). Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More