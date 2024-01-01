https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9851331Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPoker (1902). Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 9851331View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1086 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1086 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1086 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3480 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6756 x 6795 px | 300 dpiSocial Media TIFF 1080 x 1086 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1086 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post TIFF 1080 x 1086 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 6756 x 6795 px | 300 dpi | 262.72 MBFree DownloadPoker (1902). Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More