https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9851575Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPractical Sketchbook (Oyo manga) by Ogino Issui. Original public domain image from The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 9851575View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2505 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1428 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4338 x 3098 px | 300 dpiA4 Landscape TIFF 3508 x 2505 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1428 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4338 x 3098 px | 300 dpi | 76.94 MBFree DownloadPractical Sketchbook (Oyo manga) by Ogino Issui. Original public domain image from The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More