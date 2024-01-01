rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9851710
Ceiling Patterns from the Palace of Amenhotep III, Malqata by William J. Palmer-Jones. Original public domain image from The…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Ceiling Patterns from the Palace of Amenhotep III, Malqata by William J. Palmer-Jones. Original public domain image from The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
9851710

View CC0 License

Ceiling Patterns from the Palace of Amenhotep III, Malqata by William J. Palmer-Jones. Original public domain image from The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More