https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9851714
Young Woman with Peonies (1870) by Frédéric Bazille. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Young Woman with Peonies (1870) by Frédéric Bazille. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
9851714

View CC0 License

