https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9931513Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage Autumn green leaf illustration psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 9931513View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1500 x 1500 px | 300 dpi | 16.93 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1500 x 1500 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage Autumn green leaf illustration psdMore