https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9945622
The Confederate States of America fifty cents (1870–1900). Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

ID : 
9945622

Editorial use only

