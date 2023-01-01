https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9955824Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage Autumn maple leaf illustration psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 9955824View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2500 x 2500 px | 300 dpi | 42.73 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 2500 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage Autumn maple leaf illustration psdMore