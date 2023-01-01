https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9959305Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMythological animal pattern, silk textile tapestry. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMoreFreeRoyalty Free PhotoID : 9959305View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2001 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2389 x 3346 px | 300 dpi Portrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2001 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 2389 x 3346 px | 300 dpi | 45.78 MBFree DownloadMythological animal pattern, silk textile tapestry. Remixed by rawpixel.More