https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9966409Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBrown paper textured backgroundMoreFreeRoyalty Free PhotoID : 9966409View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 3572 x 5000 px | 300 dpi Portrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 3572 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 102.23 MBFree DownloadBrown paper textured backgroundMore