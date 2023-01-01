https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967827Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStar pattern background, brown design. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMoreFreeRoyalty Free PhotoID : 9967827View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2485 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1417 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 5000 x 3542 px | 300 dpi A4 Landscape TIFF 3508 x 2485 px | 300 dpi Landscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1417 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 5000 x 3542 px | 300 dpi | 101.37 MBFree DownloadStar pattern background, brown design. Remixed by rawpixel.More