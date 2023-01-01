https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967830Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStar pattern background, brown design. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMoreFreeRoyalty Free PhotoID : 9967830View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1895 x 1264 px | 300 dpi Banner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 1895 x 1264 px | 300 dpi | 13.74 MBFree DownloadStar pattern background, brown design. Remixed by rawpixel.More