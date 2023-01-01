https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9968019Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic off-white textured mobile wallpaperMoreFreeRoyalty Free PhotoID : 9968019View LicenseJPEGTIFFInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1889 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1889 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1889 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1889 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2001 x 3500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 2858 x 5000 px | 300 dpi Instagram Story TIFF 1080 x 1889 px | 300 dpi Facebook Story TIFF 1080 x 1889 px | 300 dpi Pinterest Pin TIFF 1080 x 1889 px | 300 dpi Mobile Wallpaper TIFF 1080 x 1889 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 2858 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 81.79 MBFree DownloadAesthetic off-white textured mobile wallpaperMore