rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9969727
Hand holding leaf PNG transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Hand holding leaf PNG transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Web umenia

More
Premium
Royalty Free Transparent PNG
ID : 
9969727

View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

Hand holding leaf PNG transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

More