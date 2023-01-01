https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9970509Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlack flourish png transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 9970509View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 960 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1200 pxBest Quality PNG 1855 x 1484 pxCompatible with :Black flourish png transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More