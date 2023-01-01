rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9971473
Blank round golden frame decorated with colorful leaves vector
Edit Design
Save
Custom Text

Blank round golden frame decorated with colorful leaves vector

More
Premium
Royalty Free Transparent PNG
ID : 
9971473

View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

Blank round golden frame decorated with colorful leaves vector

More