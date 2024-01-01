https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9971602Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPng The Temple Mount architecture, isolated image, transparent backgroundMoreFreeRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 9971602View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 800 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1000 px Best Quality PNG 3660 x 2440 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Png The Temple Mount architecture, isolated image, transparent backgroundMore