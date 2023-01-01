https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9972720Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Watercolored tree illustration transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 9972720View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 4370 x 4370 pxCompatible with :PNG Watercolored tree illustration transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More