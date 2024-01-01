https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9973944Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA playing card from "Russian style" deck, designed in 1911 by Dondorf GmbH (Germany)Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 9973944View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 797 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 997 x 1502 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadA playing card from "Russian style" deck, designed in 1911 by Dondorf GmbH (Germany)More