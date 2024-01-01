SantA TetsudA [Cranes]Cranes flying over Shantung. Santo Tetsudo. Shantung Railway Administration in the Chintao Garrison Army. Marked with [Shantung Railway's logo?]. ea3Pa(r)ae>>aedegae?e"eee".Geographic Subject (Continent): AsiaFilename: rbm-coll3020-02-10.TIFAccess Conditions: Send requests to address given. Or contact us via http://www.usc.edu/libraries/archives/arc/libraries/eastasian/japan/index.php Phone (213) 740-1772.Coverage date: 1914/1922Part of collection: Rare Books and Manuscripts CollectionType: imagesPart of subcollection: Fine ArtsPublisher (of the Digital Version): University of Southern California. LibrariesFormat (imt): image/tiffPrinter: Tokyo, Japan: Mitsuma Insatsujo = Mitsuma Printing Works ae,eadega*aeGeographic Subject (State): ShandongArchival file: rbm_Volume134/rbm-coll3020-02-10.TIFDate issued: 1917/1919Identifying Number: Asian poster collection (coll. 3020). Japanese poster collection. Railway travel posters, no. 6Publisher (of the Original Version): Chintao Shubigun Minseibu TetsudAbu ea3Pa(r)ae>>aedegae?e"euee" = Shantung Railway AdministrationTitle (Alternate): a+-+-ae+-eueRepository Name: USC Libraries. East Asian LibrarySubject (naf Corporate Name): Japan. Rikugun. Chintao Shubigun. Minseibu. TetsudAbu; Japan. e,e>>. ea3Pa(r)ae>>. aedegae?e". eee"Language: Japanese; EnglishRepository Address: Doheny Memorial Library, Los Angeles, CA 90089-1825Contributing entity: University of Southern CaliforniaFormat (aat): postersCreator: a2aa; e [Sugiura, Hisui aeaeu|eaedeg'?]Series: USC Japanese poster collection: Railway travel postersPlace of Publication (of the Origianal Version): ChintaoReferences: http://matome.naver.jp/odai/2128391750193520201 [Website about the artist] Sugiura Hisui no sakuhin gazAshAY=ea$?SSaePSaaeaaeoaae,a?a
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons