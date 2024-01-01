https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9973951Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text"The London Coffee-stall", from Henry Mayhew's "London Labour and the London Poor", 1851.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 9973951View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 781 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2062 x 3170 px | 300 dpiFree Download"The London Coffee-stall", from Henry Mayhew's "London Labour and the London Poor", 1851.More