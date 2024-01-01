rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9973998
A 1917 poster advertising US Government bonds. The poster depicts immigrants on a ship, sailing past the Statue of Liberty.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

A 1917 poster advertising US Government bonds. The poster depicts immigrants on a ship, sailing past the Statue of Liberty.

