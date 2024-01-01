rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974020
This is page 07 of the 19th-century book Tokaido Gojusan-Eki Hachiyama Edyu. It depicts a Japanese bonkei specimen that represents one of the locations shown in an art book titled The Fifty-three Stations of the Tōkaidō. Special Collections, National Agricultural Library, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) (1848) by Utagawa Yoshishige & Kimura Tōsen.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9974020

View License

