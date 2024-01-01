rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974023
Coll Misc 0840-16Every vote for the Moderates is a vote for the Monpolists. Every vote for the Progressives is a vote for…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Coll Misc 0840-16Every vote for the Moderates is a vote for the Monpolists. Every vote for the Progressives is a vote for yourselves.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9974023

View License

Coll Misc 0840-16Every vote for the Moderates is a vote for the Monpolists. Every vote for the Progressives is a vote for yourselves.

More