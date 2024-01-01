rawpixel
Title: Studies in the art anatomy of animals (microform) : being a brief analysis of the visible forms of the more familiar…
Title: Studies in the art anatomy of animals (microform) : being a brief analysis of the visible forms of the more familiar mammals and birds ; designed for the use of sculptors, painters, illustrators, naturalists, and taxidermistsIdentifier: cihm_35627 (find matches)Year: 1896 (1890s)Authors: Seton, Ernest Thompson, 1860-1946Subjects: Animals in art; Animal painting and illustration; Mammals; Birds; Animaux dans l'art; Peinture et illustration d'animaux; Mammiferes; OiseauxPublisher: London; New York : MacmillanContributing Library: www.flickr.com/search/?tags=bookcontributorCanadiana_orgDigitizing Sponsor: University of Alberta LibrariesView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:'Text Appearing After Image:'Note About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

