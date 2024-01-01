rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974055
Sarah Noble Ives, "Mother! Oh, if she were only here" from The Story of Teddy the Bear. Watercolor, pen and ink, graphite, with paste-over, ca. 1907.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9974055

View License

