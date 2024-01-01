New Zealand Shipping Company Ltd, New Zealand line. R.M.S. Rangitata in Gaillard Cut, 1930s, Screenprint, 980 x 1253 mm, Printed Ephemera Collection, Alexander Turnbull Library, Reference: Eph-H-SHIP-1930s-01Some of the most striking posters on the international scene in the twentieth century were those showing ships; the large flat surfaces lent themselves well to poster treatment. This one uses a comparatively subtle colour palette.We think the date is likely to be the early 1930s, because of the style and because the R.M.S. Rangitata was launched in 1929.Take a closer look
