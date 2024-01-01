rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974083
Advertising poster for "White Star Coffee" showing three frogs, each standing on the back of another, with the topmost frog…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Advertising poster for "White Star Coffee" showing three frogs, each standing on the back of another, with the topmost frog reaching for a star labeled "Pure."

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9974083

View License

Editorial use only

Advertising poster for "White Star Coffee" showing three frogs, each standing on the back of another, with the topmost frog reaching for a star labeled "Pure."

More