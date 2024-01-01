https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974093Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Dragon, c. 1860. The print depicts the Buddha riding on the back of a giant sea-dragon. From the series Modern Illustrations of Buddhist Precepts (Hasso-ki Imayo Utsushi-e) by Utagawa Kunisada.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9974093View LicenseJPEGLarge 1030 x 1452 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Dragon, c. 1860. The print depicts the Buddha riding on the back of a giant sea-dragon. From the series Modern Illustrations of Buddhist Precepts (Hasso-ki Imayo Utsushi-e) by Utagawa Kunisada.More