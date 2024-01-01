rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
The Dragon, c. 1860. The print depicts the Buddha riding on the back of a giant sea-dragon. From the series Modern Illustrations of Buddhist Precepts (Hasso-ki Imayo Utsushi-e) by Utagawa Kunisada.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9974093

View License

