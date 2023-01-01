https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974515Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWhite paper textured background, vintage building borderMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoID : 9974515View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGPoster JPEG 3508 x 4960 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3607 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2020 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3508 x 4960 px | 300 dpiWhite paper textured background, vintage building borderMore