https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975291
Reminder: No known copyright restrictions. Please credit UBC Library as the image source. For more information see…
Japanese Title: 百人一首 [小倉百人一首]Date: Meiji 42 [1909]Creator: Nakamura fusetsu k_anAccess Identifier: Mostow_056Source: Original Format: Professor Joshua Mostow Private Collection. One Hundred Poets (Hyakunin isshu) Collection.Permanent URL: digitalcollections.library.ubc.ca/cdm/ref/collection/hund...

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
9975291

