ANIMAL FORMS. 199 The reason, it appears to me, that Japanese animal studiesare so adapted to the requirements of the designer is thatNo. 142.—From a Japanese Print, by Hokousai. Japanese artists have studied in the school of nature with aloving, sympathetic intelligence, and have trained themselves 200 ART CRAFTS FOR AMATEURS, to see accurately, and record with unerring skill and pre-cision what they see. They have mastered the shapes ofthe animals they delineate : they see them as shapes in fact;they draw from observation rather than knowledge, for it isa question whether they trouble about the anatomy of thecreatures they draw, or bother about what is under theskin. The very precision with which they recordtheir observations has developed this faculty of making shapes of allthings, and employ-ing but little Chiaro-oscuro, the Japanesehave become unerr-ing draughtsmen. Take, for instance,their flying birds:instantaneous photo-graphy has onlyproved how accuratethe Japs are in ren-dering such actions,and we know thiswas entirely the re-sult of trained observation, for the most intimate know-ledge of anatomy would
