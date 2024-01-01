Identifier: fromearthtomoond00vern (find matches)Title: From the Earth to the Moon direct in ninety-seven hours and twenty minutes, and a trip round itYear: 1874 (1870s)Authors: Verne, Jules, 1828-1905Subjects:Publisher: New York : Scribner, ArmstrongContributing Library: University of Illinois Urbana-ChampaignDigitizing Sponsor: University of Illinois Urbana-ChampaignView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:tain, and inspace bodies fall or move (which is the same thing) Avith equalspeed whatever be their weight or form; it is the air, which by itsresistance creates these differences in weight. When you create avacuum in a tube, the objects you send through it, grains of dustor grains of lead, fall with the same rapidity. Here in space is thesame cause and the same effect. Just so, said NichoU, and everything we throw out of theprojectile will accompany it until it reaches the moon. Ah! fools that we are ! exclaimed Michel. Why that expletive ? asked Barbicane. Because we might have filled the projectile with usefulobjects, books, instruments, tools, &c. We could have thrownthem all out, and all would have followed in our train. Buthappy thought ! Why cannot we Avalk outside like the meteor ?Why cannot we launch into space through the scuttle ? Whatenjoyment it would be to feel oneself thus suspended in ether,more favoured than the birds who must use their wings to keepthemselves up IText Appearing After Image:IT WAS THE BODY OF SATELLITE. (p. 201.) QUESTION AND ANSWER. 201 Granted, said Barbicane, but how to breathe ? Hang the air, to fail so inopportunely ! But if it did not fail, Michel, your density being less thanthat of the projectile, you would soon be left behind. Then wo must remain in our car ? We must! Ah ! exclaimed Michel, in a loud voice. What is the matter, asked NichoU. I know, I guess, what this pretended meteor is ! It is noasteroid which is accompanying us ! It is not a piece of a planet. What is it then ? asked Barbicane. It is our unfortunate dog ! It is Dianas husband ! Indeed, this deformed, unrecognizable object, reduced to nothing,was the body of SateUite, flattened like a bagpipe without wind,and ever mounting, mounting 1 202 ROUND THE MOON. CHAPTER VII. A MOMENT OP INTOXICATION. Thus a phenomenon, curious but explicable, was happening underthese strange conditions. Every object thrown from the projectile would follow the samecourse and never stop until it did. TheNote About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
