Poster for a fictional space journey to planet Mars. Inscript: «Mars. Multiple Tours Available. Robotic Pioneers. Art & Culture. Architecture & Agriculture.» / NASA's Mars Exploration Program seeks to understand whether Mars was, is, or can be a habitable world. Missions like Mars Pathfinder, Mars Exploration Rovers, Mars Science Laboratory and Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, among many others, have provided important information in understanding of the habitability of Mars. This poster imagines a future day when we have achieved our vision of human exploration of Mars and takes a nostalgic look back at the great imagined milestones of Mars exploration that will someday be celebrated as “historic sites.”
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons