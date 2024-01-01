rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Benkei crab and plum blossom. Shikishiban format, surimono print by Yashima Gakutei with poems signed Bunbunsha. Printed in Japan, c.1823. Chester Beatty Library.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9975327

View License

