Since landing on Mars in August 2012, NASA's Curiosity rover has been exploring 3-mile-high Mt. Sharp in Gale Crater. The…
Since landing on Mars in August 2012, NASA's Curiosity rover has been exploring 3-mile-high Mt. Sharp in Gale Crater. The rover has climbed more than 2,000 feet (612 meters), reaching progressively younger rocks that serve as a record on how Mars has evolved from a wet, habitable planet to a cold desert environment.Some other accomplishments by Curiosity: Acquired 494,540 imagesReturned 3,102 gigabytes of data to EarthDrilled 35 samples and scooped 6Its findings yielded 883 science papers

