This artist's concept depicts a possible scene of astronauts walking on Mars during a dust storm. The artwork was part of a NASA new initiatives study that surveyed possible future human planetary expeditions. Scientists and researchers involved in the study, realizing that a hostile environment will confront long-distance space travelers, note the requirement of highly specialized technologies and systems (e.g., the durable type suits, depicted here, for protection against the dust storm).
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons