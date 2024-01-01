rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975366
A woodblock print from the 24 prints series by Yōshū Chikanobu (1838-1912) The East (Azuma あづま), published by Fukuda Hatsujirō, depicting a woman applying make-up (keshō).

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

9975366

