https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975374Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA traditional Japanese women's hairstyle named 'Yuiwata'.Hairstylist: Tsune Shimizu (Shinbashi, Tokyo)Hair model: Suzume (a geishsa of Itoya, Shinbashi, Tokyo)Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9975374View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 901 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1910 x 1434 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadA traditional Japanese women's hairstyle named 'Yuiwata'.Hairstylist: Tsune Shimizu (Shinbashi, Tokyo)Hair model: Suzume (a geishsa of Itoya, Shinbashi, Tokyo)More