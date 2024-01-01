rawpixel
A traditional Japanese women's hairstyle named 'Yuiwata'.Hairstylist: Tsune Shimizu (Shinbashi, Tokyo)Hair model: Suzume (a geishsa of Itoya, Shinbashi, Tokyo)

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
