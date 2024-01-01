Identifier: plantingharvesti00sewa (find matches)Title: Planting, harvesting and surgical operations, etc., according to the signs of the zodiacYear: 1920 (1920s)Authors: Seward, A. F. (Alfred Francis), b. 1877Subjects: AstrologyPublisher: Chicago, Ill., A. F. Seward & co.Contributing Library: The Library of CongressDigitizing Sponsor: The Library of CongressView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:the privilege of asking anyreasonable number of questions, concerning such mattersas business adaptability, location, marriage, friends, enemies,health, finances, legacies, love affairs, domestic life, partner-ships, mental traits, etc. The Star Maps upon which these Individual Readingsare based are good for all years, and can be returned at anytime in the future when you may desire other information,for which there is a small fee. Remittance may be made by check, P. O or ExpressMoney Order, or, if more convenient, currency may be en-closed, which will be found perfectly safe. On account of re-organizing the entire business on Sept.30th, 1916, it is necessary to address all communications tothe new organization. A. F. SEWARD & CO.,3741 N. Wilton Ave., Chicago, 111. P. S. The $1.00 Astrological Forecasts as mentioned onthe foregoing pages usually cover ones lifes affairs verythoroughly We do not answer questions with the $1.00readings as they are wonderful values within themselves.Text Appearing After Image:Under What Sign Were You Born? Read the characteristics of yourself and friends in thesebrief delineations which were taken from Prof. Sewards bookThe Zodiac and Its Mysteries—see book catalogue in backof book. ARIES —MARCH 21ST TO APRIL 19TH — THE RAM. These people, like the ram, are born leaders, cannot bedriven, are quick to anger, headstrong and impetuous of re-straint or criticism. They lay out their own work; insistupon doing it in their own way, hence cannot work well underothers; in brief, they are original, ambitious; energetic,reliable, audacious and highly capable of rising to a greatheight in the world. They are fluent talkers, have excellentmemories, ever busy thinking out new plans and ideas, there-fore are apt to overtax the nerve and brain. Much of theirtrouble comes through the opposite sex. They often marrytwice and are attracted to those of Leo and Sagittarius. Spacehere only permits a few words. TAURUS —APRIL 19TH TO MAY 20TH — THE BULL. These people, likNote About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
