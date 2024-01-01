rawpixel
Illustration by Kay Nielsen in East of the sun and west of the moon (1914), (198 x 150 mm), Alexander Turnbull Library, qRPr HODD NIEL 1914.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

