https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975407Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese Thrush with Flowering Quince and Wild Cherry by Watanabe Seitei (Watanabe Shotei), c. 1906, color on silk, Tokyo National MuseumOriginal public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9975407View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 891 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2288 x 3080 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadJapanese Thrush with Flowering Quince and Wild Cherry by Watanabe Seitei (Watanabe Shotei), c. 1906, color on silk, Tokyo National MuseumMore