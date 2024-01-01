1916 political cartoon of the U.S. Presidential race by cartoonist McKee Barclay of the Baltimore "Sun". Republican and Democratic party presidential candidates are shown in automobiles about to race. At left, the Republican ticket, Vice Presidential candidate Charles Fairbanks with Presidential Candidate Charles Evans Hughes at the steering wheel, in a dented auto with worn tires, labeled "G.O.P. Promises", the radiator leaking "ice water". To the right is a larger auto labeled "Democratic Performance" holds Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Thomas R. Marshall and sitting President Woodrow Wilson behind the wheel. At far right, Uncle Sam raises a starting pistol.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons