Identifier: petshowtocarefor00cran (find matches)Title: Pets and how to care for themYear: 1921 (1920s)Authors: Crandall, Lee S. (Lee Saunders), 1887-1969Subjects: Pets. (from old catalog)Publisher: (New York) New York zoological parkContributing Library: The Library of CongressDigitizing Sponsor: The Library of CongressView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:Photograph bu H. V. tarness White Persian CatText Appearing After Image:Photugiaphby H. V. Fatness Siamese Cat 34 PETS day. At this period, bright Hght is dangerous and may re-sult in blindness. Unless the kittens are of a valuable breed,or future homes have been arranged for them, all but oneor two should be destroyed at birth. When four or fiveweeks old, the kittens will begin to seek their share of theirmothers meals and soon will be quite independent. Cats are sometimes troubled with fleas, but these areeasily removed by sprinkling the fur thoroughly with pyre-thrum or Persian insect powder, obtainable from any drug-store. Breeds In spite of the great numbers of cats, very little has beendone in the way of developing breeds, as compared withother domestic animals. The well-known promiscuity ofthe creature, coupled with the time-honored custom of giv-ing the pet its liberty at night, doubtless accounts for thislack. It is only during the last half-century or so thatdistinct breeds have appeared. The types of cats fall naturally into two chief groups :Note About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons