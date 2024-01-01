Identifier: welldressedwoma00ecob (find matches)Title: The well-dressed woman: a study in the practical application to dress of the laws of health, art, and moralsYear: 1892 (1890s)Authors: Ecob, Helen GilbertSubjects: Women's clothing WomenPublisher: New York, Fowler & Wells Co.Contributing Library: The Library of CongressDigitizing Sponsor: The Library of CongressView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:Fig. 50.—Venus of Milo. BEAUTY OF FORM. 185Text Appearing After Image:Fig. 51.—Paris Fashion-plate. 186 THE WELL-DRESSED WOMAN. Phidias, and Polycletus were the outcome of thisage. Grimm says of the work of this period: At the time when the best statues of theGreeks were produced, numberless eyes had givenlong years of study to the contemplation of thehuman body. The Greeks were accustomed totheir own unclothed bodies, and felt themselvesfreest and best when they wore as few garments aspossible. By this means, while with us only themovements of the countenance, and at times of thehands, are a mirror of the feelings, with them thewhole body was the expression of the soul within.They knew how to interpret every line. Everymovement had its meaning. They saw in themuscles of a naked man what we see in the presentday in the wrinkles of the brow. But greaterthan all else was the Greek study of and sym-pathy with nature. With them the good and thetrue was the beautiful, and the beautiful was thegood and the true. The Yenus of Milo, universallyconceded to beNote About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
