Both kinds destructive togame and poultry. One hundred and eighty of both kindskilled in year 1S93 in Pike county. JACOB B. MEIXEL, Boiling Springs, Cumberland County: We have both kinds of Foxes in our county. The Red Foxdoes the most damage to game. I consider Foxes enemies tofarmers. W. G. SARGEANT, Meadville, Crawford County: Red Foxes are not very abundant and occasionally a Grayone is seen. I consider that they should be exterminated be-cause they destroy our game birds, especially young Grouse. GEO. R. BROWNELL, A. P. POPE and W. R. PAGE, Smeth-port, Pa.: Farmers lose many Lambs by Foxes each spring. L. C. OBERLIN, Smicksburg, Indiana County: Foxes are common and destructive to poultry and game.The Red are the worst. I never knew a Gray to kill poultry,but still they may be detrimental. JOS. W. KYLE, Milroy, Mifflin County: Foxes are quite common and the Red Fox is the most num-erous. They are very destructive to poultry and game. I re-gard them to be detrimental to the farmer.Text Appearing After Image:0 415 GRAY FOX. Urocyon cinereoargenteiis. DESCRIPTION. Nearly as large as the Red Fox, but perhaps a little morechunky and has shorter legs. It is not subject to the markedvariations of pelage already described in the Red Fox. The pre-vailing color is a frosted grayish-black; each of the long hairsprojecting above the thick coat of yellowish and grayish fur,and so conspicuous on upper parts generally are starting at theroots, whitish, then dusky, then white, aljout % of an inch) andblack (about % an inch) to ends. Cheeks and throat are whit-ish. The ears behind and about base, side of neck, streakacross the chest, edges of abdomen, and more or less of legs,reddish or cinnamon brown. Lower parts are whitish and paleyellowish brown or reddish. Tail is blackish above, has darktip, and is rusty below. More or less blackish about muzzle. Awhitish patch on each side of nose. Habitat.—A southern species. Occurs in Oregon, Texas andCalifornia, and with the Red extends from the Atlantic to
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons