Title: Animal Life and the World of Nature; A magazine of Natural HistoryIdentifier: animallifeworldo219031904lond (find matches)Year: 1902 (1900s)Authors:Subjects:Publisher: LondonContributing Library: Harvard University, Museum of Comparative Zoology, Ernst Mayr LibraryDigitizing Sponsor: Harvard University, Museum of Comparative Zoology, Ernst Mayr LibraryView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:'Text Appearing After Image:——— ROYAL DISINFECTANT CLEANS AND DISINFECTS AT THE SAME TIME AND AT THE SAME COST. f^T MAKES HEALTH INFECTIOUS -TQH& LEVER BROTHERS, Limited, Port Sunlight, Cheshire. tkli rii"Xi: f".'".!". r.ovi'os- wali, PUTNTFD BY A. C. FOWLT'R, TKNTF.lt ST., MOOItFIKI.PS, AND SHOBtfDITCH, LONDON, E.C.Note About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons