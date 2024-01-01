Title: Elementary anatomy and physiology : for colleges, academies, and other schoolsIdentifier: elementaryanato00hitc (find matches)Year: 1869 (1860s)Authors: Hitchcock, Edward, 1793-1864; Hitchcock, Edward, 1828-1911Subjects: Anatomy; PhysiologyPublisher: New York : Ivison, Phinney, Blakeman & Co. ; Chicago : S. C. Griggs & Co.Contributing Library: Smithsonian LibrariesDigitizing Sponsor: Biodiversity Heritage LibraryView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:AND PHYSIOLOGY. 115 Fig. 132.Text Appearing After Image:A Front View of the Superficial Layer of Muscles on the Face and Neck. 1,1, Ante- rior Bellies of the Occipito-Frontalis. 2, Orbicularis or Sphincter Palpebrarum. 8, Na* sal Slip of Occipito-Frontalis. 4 Anterior Auricula). 5, Compressor Naris. 6, Levator Labii Superioris Aheque Nasi. 7, Levator Anguli Oris. 8, Zygomaticus Minor. 9, Zygomaticus Major. 10, Masseter. 11, Depressor Labii Superioris Alajque Nasi. 12, Buccinator. 13, Orbicularis Oris. 14, The denuded Surface of the Inferior Maxillary Bone. 15, Depressor Anguli Oris. 16, Depressor Labii Inferioris. 17, The portion of the Platysma Myoides that passes on to the Mouth, or the Musculus Risorius. 18, Sterno- Hyoideus. 19, Platysma-Myoides. It is wanting on the other side of the Figure. 20, Superior Belly of the Omo-Hyoideus near its insertion. 21, Sterno-Cleido-Mastoideus. 22, Scalenus Medius. 23, Inferior Belly of Omo-IIyoid. 24, Cervical Edge of the Tra- pezius. pebrae, which takes its origin far back on the sides of the cavity of the orbit, and is attached to the upper lid. When contracted it opens the eye. 237. Orbicularis Oris.—The Orbicularis Oris (circular muscle of the face) by its contraction closes the mouth. Like the corresponding muscle of the eye, it has its origin and in- sertion in the soft parts of the face, and is made up of concen- 237. Where is the Orbicularis Oris, and what is its use ?Note About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons