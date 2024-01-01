Identifier: fairlandsjuvenil00fair (find matches)Title: Fairland's juvenile artist, or, Easy studies for beginners in drawing, of figures, animals, shipping, and landscapeYear: 1838 (1830s)Authors: Fairland, Thomas, 1804-1852Subjects: Drawing DrawingPublisher: London : Charles TiltContributing Library: Getty Research InstituteDigitizing Sponsor: Getty Research InstituteView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:'Text Appearing After Image:3Note About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons